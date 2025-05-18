Stagwell (STGW) Appoints Connie Chan As Chief Growth Officer For Asia Pacific

A catalyst for growth and innovation, Chan brings decades of cross-market expertise to power Stagwell's next phase of growth in APAC

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the appointment of Connie Chan as Chief Growth Officer, Asia Pacific, effective July 2025. Based in Singapore, Chan will be responsible for leading Stagwell's growth strategy and operations across APAC markets, with a focus on accelerating transformation, scaling integrated capabilities, and deepening relationships in local markets.

Connie Chan has been appointed Chief Growth Officer of Stagwell's Asia Pacific region

Stagwell's 2025 APAC leadership summit in Bangkok, bringing together the network's regional leaders to reinforce the network's strategic vision

Continue Reading

This appointment builds on Stagwell's growth momentum across APAC on the heels of acquiring ADK GLOBAL earlier this year. Stagwell APAC now encompasses 2,500 employees across 34 APAC offices.

Chan will report to Ryan Linder, EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer. "As the global marketing landscape continues to shift, Asia Pacific stands out as a region of extraordinary opportunity. Connie's leadership will be instrumental as we build a network that not only responds to the complexity of today, but sets the pace for what's next," said Linder.

"Connie doesn't just drive growth. She builds momentum that breaks the sound barrier," said Randy Duax, Stagwell's Managing Director, Asia Pacific. "We've spent the last three years building the kind of platform the holding companies said couldn't be done-media, creative, strategy and PR moving as one, built for speed, wired for scale. Connie isn't here to learn the playbook. She's here to call the next play."

Chan brings a track record of transformative leadership spanning decades in media, marketing, and strategic communications. Most recently, she served as CEO of OMD China, where she oversaw the agency's operations in Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou, with a focus on driving growth and creativity, and inspiring teams with a strong focus on culture. Prior to that, Chan held leadership roles at WPP, including Executive Director of the Government & Public Sector Practice in Singapore, and Chief Client Officer for APAC at MEC (now Wavemaker), focusing on strategic client partnerships.

Upon her appointment, Chan reflected, "I've always believed in the power of strategic clarity and bold ideas. At Stagwell, we have the talent, the ambition, and the platform to build work that matters – and impact that endures."

Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at .

Media Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED