Transport Minister, British Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

London: Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met with the Secretary of State for Transport in the Government of the UK H E Heidi Alexander, at Great Minster House, Department for Transport.

The two officials discussed cooperation relations in the areas of transportation and its services, and ways to strengthen them.

Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani also met Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) H E Arsenio Dominguez, in the organization's offices.

The meeting discussed Qatar-IMO cooperation on enhancing safety, protecting the marine environment, and facilitating global maritime navigation.

They also highlighted Qatar's positive and effective participation in the IMO Council in Category "C”.

Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani also met with the Director General of the International Mobile Satellite Organization H E Laurent Parenté.

They discussed Qatar-IMSO ties and ways to enhance them in the areas of S&R communications and global ship tracking intelligence as they met in the offices of the Qatar Mission to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UK H E Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani.