Palestinian author first novel gets awarded Dylan Thomas award
(MENAFN) A Palestinian writer has been awarded the Swansea University Dylan Thomas literary prize for young writers this year.
Yasmin Zaher was granted USD26,544 for her first written novel, which is called The Coin, as it was referred to by the judging board as "borderless".
The award’s name come from writer Dylan Thomas, who is originally from Swansea. He passed away at the age of 37; this is why the award commemorates authors until that age, as a way to celebrate Dylan’s life and work.
The Coin, which follows the story of an affluent Palestinian woman who fights to flourish in America, dealing with trauma and sorrow, the judging board said, "with bold and poetic moments of quirkiness and humour.”
Ms Zaher, is originally from Jerusalem and aged 34, was awarded the award at a celebration in Swansea on Thursday night.
Namita Gokhale, the chair of 2025 judges stated that "whittling our exceptional longlist of twelve down to six brilliant books, and then again to just one, was not an easy exercise - yet the judging panel was unanimous in their decision to name debut novelist Yasmin Zaher as the winner.”
