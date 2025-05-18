Nearly 200 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Prisons Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 193 more Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

These individuals returned to the country on May 15 and 16, the ministry wrote on its X handle on Sunday.

Citing Spin Boldak border officials in Kandahar, the ministry wrote the returnees had spent one to two days in jails and had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

On May 12, about 119 Afghan refugees had been released from Pakistani prisons before being sent to their country.

hz