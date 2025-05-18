Suryakumar Yadav Is Having One Of His Best IPL Seasons: Manjrekar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar credited Mumbai Indians senior players, including Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, for their turnaround in the IPL 2025 season.

The veteran cricketer further added that these players delivered performances for the franchise at crucial junctures, adding that versatile batter Suryakumar is having one of the best seasons of his IPL career.

India T20I captain has scored 510 runs in 12 matches, including three half-centuries. The Mumbai batter currently holds the Orange Cap with Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan (509 runs) and Shubman Gill (508 runs) closely following the top spot. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is in fourth place, with just five runs behind Suryakumar's tally.

The Hardik Pandya-led side had a turbulent start as they lost four games in their first matches of the season. However, the five-time champions regrouped and won six matches on a trot before losing to Gujarat Titans by three wickets in a rain-affected match. With 14 points in 12 games, MI have a strong chance to qualify for the playoffs with two games remaining.

"I'm not sure their campaign will be derailed, even with a few overseas players like Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks potentially unavailable for key games. They've managed to slot players into the right roles. At the start, they looked a bit unsure, but now they seem to have clarity.

"Suryakumar Yadav is having one of his best IPL seasons. And when it comes to high-pressure situations, MI have players who thrive – Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and even Rohit Sharma, despite his recent form. That's why they've been serial winners. Like CSK had Shane Watson or Mike Hussey come up big in critical moments, MI have its own match-winners. It's this knack for rising to the occasion that makes them such a dangerous side," Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in their first match after IPL 2025 resumption at Wankhede Stadium on May 21.