Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Presidential Election Kicks Off in Poland

Presidential Election Kicks Off in Poland


2025-05-18 03:54:12
(MENAFN) Poland's presidential election kicked off Sunday with approximately 29 million citizens casting their votes. The election will determine who succeeds current President Andrzej Duda, who is finishing his second and final term.

Thirteen candidates are vying for the presidency, representing a wide range of political ideologies. However, polls indicate a close race between two frontrunners. Warsaw's centrist and pro-EU Mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, is predicted to lead with over 30% of the vote. He is backed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform party.

Following closely behind is conservative and nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki, supported by the opposition Law and Justice party (PiS), who is projected to secure around 24-25% of the vote. Far-right candidate Slawomir Mentzen, from the Confederation of Liberty and Independence, is expected to place third with roughly 12-13%.

If the poll predictions are accurate, Poland will face a second round of voting on June 1st, where Trzaskowski and Nawrocki will compete for the presidency.

MENAFN18052025000045017169ID1109562650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search