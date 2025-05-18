403
Presidential Election Kicks Off in Poland
(MENAFN) Poland's presidential election kicked off Sunday with approximately 29 million citizens casting their votes. The election will determine who succeeds current President Andrzej Duda, who is finishing his second and final term.
Thirteen candidates are vying for the presidency, representing a wide range of political ideologies. However, polls indicate a close race between two frontrunners. Warsaw's centrist and pro-EU Mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, is predicted to lead with over 30% of the vote. He is backed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform party.
Following closely behind is conservative and nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki, supported by the opposition Law and Justice party (PiS), who is projected to secure around 24-25% of the vote. Far-right candidate Slawomir Mentzen, from the Confederation of Liberty and Independence, is expected to place third with roughly 12-13%.
If the poll predictions are accurate, Poland will face a second round of voting on June 1st, where Trzaskowski and Nawrocki will compete for the presidency.
