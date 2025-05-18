403
Lavrov accuses West of pitting India against China
(MENAFN) Western powers are deliberately trying to stir conflict between India and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, as reported by TASS. Speaking at the ‘Culture without Borders’ diplomatic forum, Lavrov claimed that rebranding the Asia-Pacific region as the “Indo-Pacific” reveals an anti-China agenda, designed in part to trigger a rift between the two neighboring Asian giants.
He also accused Western nations of attempting to weaken the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a long-standing regional bloc promoting political and economic cooperation among ten Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Lavrov argued that the West seeks to dominate the region by sidelining ASEAN’s central role and encouraging some member states to join exclusive, confrontational alliances rather than inclusive regional platforms. This shift undermines ASEAN’s decades-old tradition of building consensus and fostering unity in political, defense, and economic areas, he said.
The Russian foreign minister further advocated for the creation of a continent-wide security framework in Eurasia. Unlike Africa and Latin America, which have regional organizations like the African Union and CELAC, Eurasia lacks a similar unified structure. Lavrov stressed the need for such a system to accommodate the region’s diverse civilizations and major powers, which have maintained their distinctiveness and global relevance over time.
