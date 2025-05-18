403
Devastating Fire Claims 17 Lives in India
(MENAFN) A devastating fire erupted in a residential building in Hyderabad's Gulzar House area early Sunday morning, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 individuals and leaving many others injured, according to authorities. The inferno broke out near the well-known Charminar.
Local government minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated to the media, "The fire broke out around 6:00 a.m., and by 6:16 a.m., the fire department was present at the spot. They tried to save people trapped inside, but the fire had engulfed the entire building."
Officials indicated that the majority of the victims were asleep when the fire started, and firefighting operations are currently in progress. Initial police investigations point towards a possible short circuit as the cause of the blaze.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow over the tragic loss of life and announced financial assistance for those affected.
The article notes that fires are a common occurrence in Indian homes, often attributed to the disregard for safety regulations and the unsafe storage of flammable materials.
