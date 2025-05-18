403
Zelenskyy Reports 9 Deaths in Russian Drone Attack
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Saturday that a Russian drone attack struck a bus, resulting in the deaths of nine civilians and injuries to seven others.
"All the deceased were civilians," Zelenskyy stated on X, emphasizing, "The Russians could not have failed to understand what kind of vehicle they were targeting." He further noted that those injured are currently receiving medical care for burns, fractures, and blast injuries.
Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's continued attacks on civilian targets and reiterated Ukraine's long-standing offer of a "full and unconditional ceasefire." He asserted, "Yesterday (Friday), as on any other day of this war, there was an opportunity to cease fire."
Referring to the peace talks held in Istanbul the previous day, Zelenskyy described the Russian delegation as "weak and unprepared," alleging they lacked any genuine authority for negotiations.
"We are expecting strong sanctions against Russia from the United States, from Europe, and from all our partners," he urged, calling for greater international pressure.
"Diplomacy must start working," Zelenskyy further noted, stressing, "Peace is essential."
His comments followed a day after Türkiye hosted delegations from Russia and Ukraine for renewed discussions aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. Kyiv's delegation was led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while Moscow's team was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Zelenskyy had previously indicated that the composition of the Russian delegation suggested Moscow was "not taking the dialogue seriously."
