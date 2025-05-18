Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexican Navy vessel collides with Brooklyn Bridge

2025-05-18 03:25:37
(MENAFN) A Mexican Navy training ship, the ARM Cuauhtemoc, crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of two sailors and leaving several others injured.

The vessel lost power while departing New York and drifted into the bridge. Videos from the scene showed the ship's three tall, illuminated masts striking the underside of the bridge’s road deck, causing them to topple onto the ship. Some crew members were reportedly stationed on the masts at the time of impact. Rescue efforts were seen with crews pulling people from the water, according to reports from the New York Post.

At the time of the collision, the ship was carrying 277 crew members. New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that at least 19 people were injured, four of whom were in critical condition.

The Mexican Navy released a statement saying that the status of both the personnel and the ship is under review by local and naval authorities, who are offering support. Sources suggest the crash may have resulted from a miscalculation regarding the height of the ship’s 171-foot masts in relation to the Brooklyn Bridge’s 127-foot clearance at high tide.

Despite the crash’s dramatic nature, no significant structural damage was reported to the bridge. A spokesperson for Mayor Adams indicated that there were “no signs of structural damage.”

The Cuauhtemoc had been visiting New York as part of a goodwill tour ahead of an international tall ships parade scheduled for next year to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence.

