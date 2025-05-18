403
European NATO Allies Express Frustration with Trump
(MENAFN) European members of NATO are reportedly feeling “frustrated” with U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s “constant swerving” regarding peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, according to a report released by the media on Friday.
These nations believe that Trump's inconsistent stance is weakening their collective ability to exert diplomatic pressure on Moscow.
Supporters of Kiev remain uncertain about Trump’s next steps, especially in the aftermath of inconclusive peace talks held in Istanbul, which were facilitated by Turkey.
This meeting marked the first time since 2022 that Ukrainian and Russian representatives engaged in direct discussions.
According to the media, European allies had initially assumed Trump was aligned with their strategy to enforce fresh sanctions on Russia if it rejected a demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire with Ukraine.
Russia, on its part, has indicated its openness to a truce “in general,” although it voiced apprehension that such a pause would serve only to allow Ukrainian forces to recover and reorganize.
Nevertheless, the media noted that the previously unified Western stance began to falter after Moscow suggested holding Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul without any preconditions.
This development reportedly led the U.S. president to urge Kiev to “immediately” re-engage in dialogue, despite Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky’s hesitancy to do so without a formal ceasefire in place.
