Club Offers Released On May 18, 2025

NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts in the U.S.:



$499-A CASTLE IN TUSCANY: 6 NIGHTS WITH FLIGHTS

Explore Tuscany for 6 nights with a 12th-century castle as your home base. Flights from the U.S. and a rental car are included.

$399-ALL-INCLUSIVE BEACH VACATION WITH FLIGHTS

Escape to Cancun and spend 5 nights at an all-inclusive resort with direct beach access (flights included). Club Members save 56% when compared to what everyone else pays.

$99-HOTEL STAYS NATIONWIDE WITH NO RESORT FEES

We've negotiated savings of up to 75% off regular rates at 10 well-reviewed hotels in major cities across the country, including Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco. Even better, all resort fees are waived.

$1999-ALL-INCLUSIVE MALDIVES OVERWATER VILLA FOR 2

Enjoy ocean views while relaxing in your 5-star overwater villa for 5 nights. All meals and drinks are included.

$299-NORTHERN LIGHTS TRIP WITH FLIGHTS

Watch the skies come alive in Iceland on this 3-night adventure. Includes flights, hotel, breakfast and northern lights tour. You save $650. HALF PRICE-TREATMENTS AT 500+ SPAS

Spend $75 and get a $150 gift card valid for treatments at hundreds of spas nationwide. You won't find this offer anywhere else.

