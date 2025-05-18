Club Offers Released On May 18, 2025
NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members.
Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts in the U.S.:
$499-A CASTLE IN TUSCANY: 6 NIGHTS WITH FLIGHTS
Explore Tuscany for 6 nights with a 12th-century castle as your home base. Flights from the U.S. and a rental car are included. $399-ALL-INCLUSIVE BEACH VACATION WITH FLIGHTS
Escape to Cancun and spend 5 nights at an all-inclusive resort with direct beach access (flights included). Club Members save 56% when compared to what everyone else pays. $99-HOTEL STAYS NATIONWIDE WITH NO RESORT FEES
We've negotiated savings of up to 75% off regular rates at 10 well-reviewed hotels in major cities across the country, including Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco. Even better, all resort fees are waived. $1999-ALL-INCLUSIVE MALDIVES OVERWATER VILLA FOR 2
Enjoy ocean views while relaxing in your 5-star overwater villa for 5 nights. All meals and drinks are included. $299-NORTHERN LIGHTS TRIP WITH FLIGHTS
Watch the skies come alive in Iceland on this 3-night adventure. Includes flights, hotel, breakfast and northern lights tour. You save $650. HALF PRICE-TREATMENTS AT 500+ SPAS
Spend $75 and get a $150 gift card valid for treatments at hundreds of spas nationwide. You won't find this offer anywhere else.
Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.
Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: .
About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.
Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Media contact:
Paige Cram – Los Angeles
+1 609 668 0645
[email protected]
