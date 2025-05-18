403
Rubio announces US against ‘endless negotiations’ on Ukraine
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emphasized that Washington does not support prolonged or indefinite peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, calling instead for tangible progress. His comments followed the first direct negotiations between the two countries in three years, held in Istanbul last Friday.
The talks resulted in an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side and a commitment to resume discussions after both parties prepare more detailed ceasefire proposals.
Speaking on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Rubio acknowledged the need for patience in efforts to end a costly and violent conflict, but stressed that time is limited. “We don’t have the luxury of endless discussions. There must be clear progress,” he said. He added that the U.S. has other global concerns and expects meaningful movement in the negotiations.
Rubio stated that the U.S. would review the proposed ceasefire plans and determine whether they contain practical and reasonable terms. “If the proposals are realistic, that would be a sign of real progress,” he said.
He also reiterated Washington’s readiness to impose more sanctions on Russia if a resolution isn’t reached. Rubio expressed confidence that Congress would support legislation introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham that would impose 500% tariffs on imports from countries buying Russian oil, gas, and uranium.
The White House confirmed that Rubio recently spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, echoing President Donald Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire.
Russia has rejected the idea of an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, arguing that peace talks must address fundamental security issues—chiefly Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, which Moscow sees as a direct threat.
President Vladimir Putin has stated that any lasting peace would require Ukraine to suspend its military mobilization, stop receiving foreign arms, and withdraw forces from Russian-claimed territory. He warned that a temporary ceasefire could simply give Kiev time to regroup and rearm.
