Football Games For Sunday, May 18, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.
From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian football, or international tournaments, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Today's lineup includes blockbuster clashes in the Premier League , intense La Liga battles, and critical matches in Brazil's top divisions.
Fans can also look forward to fast-paced action in the MLS and women's football with the Brasileirão Feminino.
From tactical masterclasses to goal-fests, the diversity of today's fixtures ensures non-stop excitement.
Grab your snacks, settle into your favorite spot, and get ready to cheer for your team.
Whether you're watching on TV, streaming online, or following live updates, this is a football day you won't want to miss.
Don't forget to check local listings for precise broadcast details, as schedules can shift.
La Liga Feminina
7:00 AM – Valencia x Real Madrid
Channels: Youtube/@DaznWomensFootball
Premier League
7:00 AM – Everton x Southampton
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
10:15 AM – West Ham x Nottingham Forest
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM – Brentford x Fulham
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Leicester City x Ipswich Town
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Arsenal x Newcastle
Channels: Disney+
Jupiler Pro League
8:30 AM – Anderlecht x Club Brugge
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Gent x Genk
Channels: Disney+
AFC Cup (FINAL)
9:00 AM – Lion City Sailors x Sharjah
Channels: Disney+
FA Cup Feminina (FINAL)
9:30 AM – Chelsea x Manchester United
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Eredivisie
9:30 AM – Sparta Rotterdam x PSV
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
9:30 AM – Ajax x Twente
Channels: Disney+
9:30 AM – Heerenveen x Feyenoord
Channels: Disney+
Ekstraklasa (Poland)
9:45 AM – Cracóvia Kraków x Legia Warszawa
Channels: OneFootball
12:30 PM – GKS Katowice x Lech Poznan
Channels: OneFootball
2
10:30 AM – Greuther Fürth x Hamburgo
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
10:30 AM – Schalke 04 x Elversberg
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Hertha Berlin x Hannover 96
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Karlsruher x Paderborn
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – SSV Ulm x Preussen Munster
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Darmstadt x Jahn Regensburg
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Köln x Kaiserslautern
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Magdeburg x Fortuna Düsseldorf
Channels: OneFootball
Liga Futsal
11:00 AM – Campo Mourão x Joinville
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Brasileirão Futsal
11:00 AM – Vasco da Gama x Ribeirópolis
Channels: Youtube/@RomarioTVoficial and Youtube/@CBFSTV
11:00 AM – Fortaleza x São Miguel
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
Copa do Brasil Futsal
11:00 AM – Minas x APAFF Florianópolis (OF-ida)
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
11:00 AM – Atlântico x Carlos Barbosa (OF-volta)
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
La Liga 2
11:15 AM – Castellón x Eldense
Channels: Disney+
11:15 AM – Real Oviedo x Zaragoza
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Almería x Racing Santander
Channels: Disney+
Bundesliga (Austria)
12:00 PM – FC BW Linz x Red Bull Salzburg
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Wolfsberger x Austria Wien
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Rapid Wien x Sturm Graz
Channels: OneFootball
Süperlig
1:00 PM – Galatasaray x Kayserispor
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
1:00 PM – Fenerbahçe x Eyüpspor
Channels: Disney+
1:00 PM – Alanyaspor x Besiktas
Channels: Disney+
1:00 PM – Bodrumspor x Trabzonspor
Channels: Disney+
La Liga
2:00 PM – Barcelona x Villarreal
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
2:00 PM – Sevilla x Real Madrid
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Atlético de Madrid x Real Betis
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Celta de Vigo x Rayo Vallecano
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Valencia x Athletic Bilbao
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Mallorca x Getafe
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Real Sociedad x Girona
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Valladolid x Alavés
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Las Palmas x Leganés
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Osasuna x Espanyol
Channels: Disney+
Brasileirão Feminino
3:00 PM – Bahia x São Paulo
Channels: Sportv 3
Campeonato Uruguaio
3:00 PM – Progreso x Juventud
Channels: Disney+
3:00 PM – Liverpool-URU x Cerro Largo
Channels: Disney+
3:00 PM – Nacional x Defensor
Channels: Disney+
Brasileirão Série D
3:00 PM – Marcílio Dias x Azuriz
Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol
3:30 PM – Capital-DF x Luverdense
Channels: Youtube/@TVCapitalDF
4:00 PM – Brasil de Pelotas x Guarany de Bagé
Channels: Youtube/@CanalXavanteOficial
4:00 PM – Treze x Ferroviário
Channels: Youtube/@TVTrezeofc
4:00 PM – São José-RS x São Luiz de Ijuí
Channels: Youtube/@ZecaTV1913
4:00 PM – Horizonte x Sousa
Channels: Youtube/@tvgalohorizontefc
4:00 PM – Goiatuba x Operário-MS
Channels: Youtube/@AzulaoTVGoiatuba
5:00 PM – Itabirito x Uberlândia
Channels: Youtube/@itabiritofc
Serie A
3:45 PM – Parma x Napoli
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM – Internazionale x Lazio
Channels: ESPN 5 and Disney+
3:45 PM – Roma x Milan
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – Juventus x Udinese
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – Lecce x Torino
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – Monza x Empoli
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – Hellas Verona x Como 1907
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – Fiorentina x Bologna
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – Cagliari x Venezia
Channels: Disney+
Brasileirão
4:00 PM – Corinthians x Santos
Channels: Globo (SP and part of network) and Premiere
4:00 PM – Juventude x Fluminense
Channels: Globo (RS, RJ, and part of network) and Premiere
4:00 PM – Bahia x Vitória
Channels: Globo (BA) and Premiere
6:30 PM – Flamengo x Botafogo
Channels: Premiere
6:30 PM – Red Bull Bragantino x Palmeiras
Channels: Premiere
8:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Atlético-MG
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
8:30 PM – Internacional x Mirassol
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
4:00 PM – Atlético-GO x Remo
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:00 PM – CRB x Criciúma
Channels: Kwai and Disney+
6:30 PM – Paysandu x Goiás
Channels: Disney+
Campeonato Colombiano
4:00 PM – Águilas Doradas x Atlético Nacional
Channels: DSports
10:00 PM – Unión Magdalena x América de Cali
Channels: DSports
Brasileirão Série C
4:30 PM – Maringá x Botafogo-PB
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol
4:30 PM – São Bernardo FC x Caxias
Channels: Nosso Futebol
7:00 PM – Figueirense x Ituano
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
7:00 PM – Retrô x Itabaiana
Channels: Nosso Futebol
MLS
8:00 PM – Inter Miami x Orlando City
Channels: Space, MAX, and AppleTV+
10:00 PM – LA Galaxy x Los Angeles FC
Channels: AppleTV+
Kings League Brazil (FINAL)
8:30 PM – Fúria x Dendele
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil
Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
9:30 PM – Equador x Brasil
Channels: Sportv 2
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
