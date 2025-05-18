Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Imran Khan Will Be Released From Prison Soon: Khalilzad

2025-05-18 03:09:48
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Zalmay Khalilzad expressed hope that Imran Khan would soon be released from prison, calling it a positive step for Pakistan.

Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, recently expressed optimism over reports suggesting the imminent release of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from prison. Khalilzad described such a move as“the right thing to do” and beneficial for Pakistan during this“critical period,” emphasizing its potential to stabilize both domestic and international relations.

Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been incarcerated since August 2023 on charges including corruption and inciting violence. Despite facing over 100 allegations, Khan maintains that these charges are politically motivated. His sons, Suleman and Qasim Khan, have publicly appealed for his release, citing inhumane prison conditions and a lack of basic human rights.

While PTI officials continue to advocate for Khan's release, the Pakistani government and judiciary have not officially confirmed these reports. Some sources close to PTI suggest ongoing negotiations with the government to ease political tensions, though specific details remain undisclosed.

In a related development, former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, also a PTI leader, was recently transferred to a hospital from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail due to deteriorating health conditions. Qureshi's health issues have raised concerns among his supporters, who view his treatment as part of broader political repression.

The PTI has submitted a resolution in Pakistan's Senate demanding the release of Imran Khan, Qureshi, and other party leaders, alleging that their convictions were politically motivated and detrimental to the nation's economy and international standing.

The situation remains fluid, with ongoing discussions about the potential release of Imran Khan. Observers suggest that such a move could serve as a step toward national reconciliation and political stability in Pakistan.

However, the lack of official confirmation and the complex political dynamics indicate that any resolution may require careful negotiation and consensus-building among all stakeholders.

