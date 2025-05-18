Etihad Orders 28 Boeing Widebody Jets

Dhaka: Etihad Airways has placed a major order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft, according to agency report.

The announcement came during US President Donald Trump's visit to three Gulfcountries, and is being seen as another significant boost for American companies.

Etihad Airways confirmed the purchase of 28 Boeing aircraft-comprising both the 787 Dreamliner and 777X models-as part of its long-term fleet renewal and expansion strategy.

The aircraft will be equipped with GE Aerospace engines, further deepening the U.S.-UAE aerospace collaboration.

The new aircraft will start arriving in 2028, with the airline emphasizing that the order aligns with its operational goals and evolving route network.

The deal also strengthens Etihad's position as a growing global airline, while supporting U.S. manufacturing and aerospace exports. Boeing, along with GE Aerospace, has not yet issued an official statement regarding the transaction.

The White House characterized the purchase as part of a broader initiative to reinforce commercial ties between the United States and the UAE, particularly in the aviation sector.

It stated that including the 777X in Etihad's fleet marks a key step in advancing the U.S.-UAE aviation partnership and supporting economic growth through high-value exports.

Etihad Airways, backed by Abu Dhabi's $225 billion sovereign wealth fund ADQ, is undertaking a multi-year expansion and modernization effort.

The carrier, currently operating around 100 aircraft, aims to grow its fleet to over 170 by 2030.

CEO Antonoaldo Neves recently outlined the airline's 2025 fleet strategy, which includes adding 20–22 aircraft this year alone.

Of those, ten will be Airbus A321LRs, with entry into service scheduled for August. The remainder will include six Airbus A350s and four Boeing 787s-separate from the newly announced order.

