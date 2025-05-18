Volunteers Support Local Charity By Revamping The 20+ Year Old Building At Lockswood Care And Wellbeing Centre In Locks Heath.

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is delighted to announce that Simplyhealth employees have generously volunteered to redecorate one of the offices at the Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre in Locks Heath. This act of corporate volunteering not only brightened the space that was in dire need of some 'TLC' after over 20 years but also highlighted the importance of community engagement in supporting local charities.

A dedicated team of Simplyhealth employees transformed the office, creating a welcoming and uplifting environment for the staff and visitors at the Lockswood Care & Wellbeing Centre. The centre plays a vital role in providing support for older individuals who require extra assistance or are living with dementia, offering services that promote social inclusion, wellbeing, and independence. The centre also acts as a lifeline for unpaid carers by offering safe and secure respite for their loved ones.

“We are extremely grateful to Simplyhealth for their time, effort, and generosity in helping to revitalise our centre,” said Brogan Rehill, Head of Fundraising & Volunteer Services at Age Concern Hampshire.” Corporate volunteering like this really makes a difference, and we'd love to hear from other companies who want to help create a positive impact in their community as well as offering their teams a great opportunity to make a real difference.”

“We were delighted to help recently by volunteering our time at the Centre. Our team really enjoyed rolling their sleeves up and making a positive difference. All Simplyhealth colleagues have three days per year to spend time volunteering in our local community, helping to improve access to healthcare locally. As well as finding volunteering activities incredibly rewarding, it's a great way to recognise and celebrate the wonderful work of charities like Age Concern Hampshire and the important support they provide. This was our way of saying thank you and we can't wait to return”. Charlotte Cook, ESG Lead

Corporate volunteering is an invaluable way for businesses to make a tangible difference in their communities. For Age Concern Hampshire, this collaboration highlights the importance of giving back and building strong relationships with companies that are committed to making a positive impact, improving community spaces, and contributing to the overall wellbeing of the community.

Age Concern Hampshire is always looking for new corporate partners and volunteers to join their efforts. If your company is interested in volunteering and supporting older people in Hampshire, please contact Age Concern Hampshire by emailing: ... .

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...