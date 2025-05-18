403
U.S. Considers Migrant Reality TV Show
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly contemplating involvement in a reality television program where immigrants would compete for the chance to gain American citizenship, according to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.
In this proposed series, each episode would feature contestants taking on challenges themed around American history and culture.
Some of these tasks would include searching for gold in California and assembling a vehicle in a Detroit factory.
The series would reportedly culminate in a public forum and a final vote to decide the overall winner.
The concept for the show, which currently bears the working title ‘The American’, originates from Rob Worsoff. Worsoff is known for producing well-known reality shows like ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker’, ‘Duck Dynasty’, and ‘The Biggest Loser’.
News about the potential series was initially reported by the Daily Mail, which stated that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was actively promoting the show’s production.
However, McLaughlin countered that report on the social media platform X, labeling the story as “false” and describing it as “an affront to journalism.”
She further asserted that Noem was not “even aware” of the television pitch.
According to McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security receives numerous entertainment proposals annually, and every submission is “subjected to a comprehensive evaluation before any decision is made.”
She clarified that the pitch for ‘The American’ has not yet been either approved or rejected by the department’s personnel.
