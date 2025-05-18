Defense Forces Repel Assault In Chasiv Yar, Eliminating 13 Russian Infantrymen
According to Ukrinform, the brigade reported this on Faceboo and shared a relevant video.
"Chasiv Yar. A Russian MT-LB assault ended in defeat. In the area of responsibility of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, an occupiers' armored vehicle carrying troops attempted to break through to our positions. The brigade, along with allied units, destroyed the enemy armor while neutralizing the infantry," the report stated.Read also: Ukrainian forces down 88 Russian UAVs, another 128 disappear from radar
The MT-LB and 13 Russian troops were eliminated.
The brigade emphasized that the defense of Chasiv Yar remains ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment