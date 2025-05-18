Defense Forces Repel Assault In Chasiv Yar, Eliminating 13 Russian Infantrymen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, soldiers from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, along with other Ukrainian Armed Forces units, successfully repelled an assault by Russian forces attempting to advance using an armored personnel carrier.

According to Ukrinform, the brigade reported this on Faceboo and shared a relevant video.

"Chasiv Yar. A Russian MT-LB assault ended in defeat. In the area of responsibility of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, an occupiers' armored vehicle carrying troops attempted to break through to our positions. The brigade, along with allied units, destroyed the enemy armor while neutralizing the infantry," the report stated.

The MT-LB and 13 Russian troops were eliminated.

The brigade emphasized that the defense of Chasiv Yar remains ongoing.