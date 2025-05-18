War Update: 167 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces engaged in 167 combat clashes with Russian invaders on May 17. In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 enemy assaults.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update published on Facebook.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched 75 airstrikes on Ukrainian forces' positions and populated areas, deploying 106 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy used 2,960 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,735 shelling attacks, including 122 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian aviation targeted areas near Buniakyne in the Sumy region, Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kurtivka, Kostiantynivka, Bilytske, Yablunivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Temyrivka, Huliaipole, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile units, and artillery struck four areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated and four Russian artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces launched three attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of Stroivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, one enemy attack was repelled near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, 24 Russian assaults were repelled near Novoiehorivka, Lozova, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector, ten enemy attacks were recorded near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight Russian offensives occurred near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and in the direction of Predtechyne, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 14 attacks near Toretsk, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 Russian assault and offensive operations near Stara Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 23 enemy assaults were repelled near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Vilne Pole, Rivnopillia, Novopil, Zelene Pole, and towards Komar.

In the Orikhiv sector, seven enemy assaults were repelled near Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy launched two unsuccessful attacks.

In the Kursk sector, 14 combat engagements were recorded. Russian forces launched 15 airstrikes, dropped 20 guided bombs, and carried out 224 artillery attacks, including three MLRS strikes.

In the Huliaipole sector, no active offensive operations were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were observed.

Photo: 156th Mechanized Brigade