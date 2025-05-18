Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Deputy Prime Minister Meets Qatar Ambassador


2025-05-18 03:02:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ashgabad: Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan for science, education, health, sports, youth and public issues H E Bayramgul Orazdurdyeva met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan H E Hamad bin Rashid Al Athba. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

