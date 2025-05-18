Turkmenistan Deputy Prime Minister Meets Qatar Ambassador

Ashgabad: Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan for science, education, health, sports, youth and public issues H E Bayramgul Orazdurdyeva met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan H E Hamad bin Rashid Al Athba. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.