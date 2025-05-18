Qatar Takes Part In GCC Oral Health Unified Week Celebrations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, alongside the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, participated in the celebration of the GCC Oral Health Unified Week with this year's theme being“Oral Health and Its Impact on Overall Physical Health.”

The celebration aimed to raise awareness and promote the concept of oral and dental care among all members of society, highlighting the importance of oral health and its connection to overall body health. It also focused on implementing the concept of community partnership in awareness programmes and activities.

The celebration of the GCC Oral Health Unified Week forms part of the ongoing efforts by the GCC Health Council to enhance awareness of the importance of oral and dental health and encourage GCC citizens to take the necessary steps to maintain better health and a higher quality of life.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) launched an awareness campaign on social media about oral and dental health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, the GCC Health Council, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Qatar University.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles from an early age, reducing the risk of dental caries, and changing incorrect behaviours regarding oral and dental care by using modern scientific methods to reduce decay and ensure comprehensive oral health care.

The campaign included posting awareness materials and videos on social media about the importance of caring for oral and dental health. Additionally, the MoPH, in collaboration with its partners, organised an awareness event at Qatar Mall.

The event included an educational competition for children about oral and dental health and a“Best Drawing” competition that featured 105 diverse drawings from participating children. Furthermore, MoPH specialists delivered an awareness-raising lecture for mall visitors and their children, featuring various illustrations, images, and simplified explanations.

