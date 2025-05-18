Qatar, UN Official Discuss Protection Of Vulnerable Groups

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security H E Gilles Michaud, United Nations Department of Safety and Security, who is visiting the country. The meeting discussed ways to enhance protection of human rights, especially for vulnerable groups in times of crisis, and the role of international cooperation in preserving human dignity and enhancing global security.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.