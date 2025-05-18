Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, UN Official Discuss Protection Of Vulnerable Groups

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security H E Gilles Michaud, United Nations Department of Safety and Security, who is visiting the country. The meeting discussed ways to enhance protection of human rights, especially for vulnerable groups in times of crisis, and the role of international cooperation in preserving human dignity and enhancing global security.

