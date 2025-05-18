QRCS Launches Adahi Campaign 2025 Involving 14 Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has announced the launch of Adahi Campaign 2025/1446 AH, with a licence from the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA).

Under the slogan,“Udhiyah is Blessing”, this seasonal project is aimed at delivering Udhiya sacrificial meat to the poorest families during Eid Al-Adha, with a view to promoting human unity and social solidarity.

Every year since 2017, QRCS has been implementing the Adahi campaign, designed to enable the public to observe the ritual Udhiya sacrifice offering. Upon receiving the donations, QRCS ensures the delivery of the meat of donated Udhiya sacrificial animals to those in need, in cooperation with local and international partners.

This year's campaign involves 14 countries - Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Palestine (Gaza), Yemen, Mauritania, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Sudan, Niger, Chad, Tanzania, and Somalia.

All necessary arrangements have been made to receive donations for the available sacrificial sheep, goats, and cows. Then, the donated sacrificial animals will be secured during the project's duration and the slaughter process will be carried out in accordance with health regulations and within the Shariah-specified timeframe.

Lastly, the meat will be distributed as food rations to 271,000 most vulnerable beneficiaries. Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, congratulated all Muslims around the world for this religious occasion,“As Eid Al-Adha 1446 AH approaches, Muslims around the world plan to offer the ritual Udhiya sacrifice, following the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and pursuing the ideals of faith, obedience, and compassion.

Meanwhile, in poor tents or even without a roof over their heads, millions of displaced and disadvantaged people spend days with almost no food, struggling desperately to survive.

Inspired by a sense of humanitarian solidarity and responsibility, QRCS launches its annual Adahi campaign, which serves as a bridge between donors and those in need. Let's perform such an important act of worship, bring happiness to the hearts of others, and promote the virtues of mercy and benevolence.”

In response to the harsh humanitarian conditions experienced by the people of Gaza, a special section of the campaign involves the donation of one whole cow (equal to seven sacrificial shares) for only QR3,360.

The slaughter process will take place during the four days of Eid Al-Adha, and the meat will be canned for easy preservation, transportation, and storage.

This will help maintain the quality and shelf life of the canned meat until access to the blockade is possible.