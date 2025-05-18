Envoy declares US losing patience over European troop decreasing

The United States is preparing to begin discussions with NATO allies about a partial withdrawal of American troops from Europe, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker confirmed on Friday. He said Washington has been pushing for a reduction for more than 30 years and is now running out of patience.While President Donald Trump previously acknowledged that a drawdown—potentially involving up to 10,000 troops—was under consideration, no clear timeline has been set. Whitaker indicated that talks would likely begin after the NATO summit in The Hague later this year.“It will definitely happen after the summit,” Whitaker told Reuters, adding that “all our allies are ready” to engage. He warned against delays, stating, “We’re not going to tolerate more foot-dragging. It’s time to deal with the practical consequences.”Although no final decision has been made, the discussions are expected to be conducted within NATO’s official structures.According to a recent report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies cited by Politico, the long-term cost for European nations to replace the U.S. military presence could reach around $1 trillion over the next 25 years. This would include initial purchases totaling between $226 billion and $344 billion, plus ongoing expenses for personnel, maintenance, and logistical support.To compensate for the potential U.S. withdrawal, NATO members in Europe would likely need to procure significant amounts of military equipment, including 400 tactical fighter jets, 20 destroyers, and 24 long-range surface-to-air missile systems.As of early 2025, nearly 84,000 U.S. troops remain stationed across Europe, primarily in Germany and Poland, with smaller forces in Romania, Estonia, and Lithuania, according to U.S. European Command.Trump has long criticized European NATO members for not meeting their defense spending commitments, urging them to take greater responsibility for their own security as the U.S. continues to shoulder the bulk of NATO’s costs.

