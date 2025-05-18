403
Trump claims Putin is ‘at the table’ for Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict. In a recent Fox News interview, Trump stated that Putin "is at the table" and expressed a desire to resolve the war, asserting that a peace deal is possible with U.S. involvement.
Trump emphasized that his personal participation is crucial for any real progress, saying, “I always felt there can’t be a meeting without me because I don’t think a deal’s gonna get through.” He also expressed confidence in reaching an agreement, citing his positive relationship with Putin.
His comments followed a renewed diplomatic effort, with Russian and Ukrainian delegations meeting in Istanbul — the first such talks since 2022. Both sides exchanged proposed conditions for a potential ceasefire, discussed a major prisoner exchange, and planned future negotiations.
However, Trump criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, suggesting he has been a barrier to peace. Trump mentioned a previous dispute with Zelensky, accusing him of being ungrateful for past U.S. support and “playing with the risk of World War III.” He claimed Zelensky’s position is weak due to Ukraine’s military disadvantage and suggested that Kyiv should have accepted the Istanbul talks without delay.
Trump also took aim at former President Joe Biden’s Ukraine policy, criticizing the massive financial aid sent to Kyiv. He joked that Zelensky has been so effective at securing funding that he may be “the greatest salesman in the world.”
Initially, Zelensky had resisted attending the Istanbul meeting without a ceasefire in place, fearing that any pause might be used by Russia to regroup. However, he eventually agreed to send a delegation after Trump pushed for Ukraine’s participation.
