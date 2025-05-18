403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police Arrest Second Suspect in Premier’s Home Arson Conspiracy
(MENAFN) Authorities have apprehended a 26-year-old male at London Luton Airport on Saturday on suspicion of conspiring to commit arson with the intention of endangering lives. This development, confirmed by local news outlets, is reportedly linked to the recent arson attacks that occurred at the residence of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the previous week.
The Metropolitan Police in London announced this second arrest in a press release issued on Saturday, stating it pertains to the arson attack carried out with the aim of jeopardizing life.
According to police reports, counterterrorism officials from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit were responsible for the arrest. The individual is currently in police custody in London.
This arrest follows the charging of 21-year-old Roman Lavrynovych last week. Lavrynovych faces charges of arson with intent to cause a fire at the Prime Minister's London home.
The Metropolitan Police in London announced this second arrest in a press release issued on Saturday, stating it pertains to the arson attack carried out with the aim of jeopardizing life.
According to police reports, counterterrorism officials from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit were responsible for the arrest. The individual is currently in police custody in London.
This arrest follows the charging of 21-year-old Roman Lavrynovych last week. Lavrynovych faces charges of arson with intent to cause a fire at the Prime Minister's London home.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment