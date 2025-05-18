Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Police Arrest Second Suspect in Premier’s Home Arson Conspiracy

Police Arrest Second Suspect in Premier’s Home Arson Conspiracy


2025-05-18 02:48:31
(MENAFN) Authorities have apprehended a 26-year-old male at London Luton Airport on Saturday on suspicion of conspiring to commit arson with the intention of endangering lives. This development, confirmed by local news outlets, is reportedly linked to the recent arson attacks that occurred at the residence of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the previous week.

The Metropolitan Police in London announced this second arrest in a press release issued on Saturday, stating it pertains to the arson attack carried out with the aim of jeopardizing life.

According to police reports, counterterrorism officials from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit were responsible for the arrest. The individual is currently in police custody in London.

This arrest follows the charging of 21-year-old Roman Lavrynovych last week. Lavrynovych faces charges of arson with intent to cause a fire at the Prime Minister's London home.

MENAFN18052025000045017169ID1109562536

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search