Mexican Navy Ship Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Two Dead

MENAFN - IANS) New York, May 18 (IANS) A Mexican Navy training vessel, the Cuauhtemoc, collided with the iconic Brooklyn Bridge during a ceremonial goodwill tour along the East River resulting in two fatalities and left at least 19 others injured, including two in critical condition, according to official statements from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The Cuauhtemoc, a 297-foot-long ship known for its majestic presence and towering masts, was carrying 277 individuals, many of them naval cadets, as it sailed beneath the historic bridge.

The vessel was adorned with lights and flags as part of its festive visit to New York. However, tragedy struck when the ship's 147-foot-tall masts failed to clear the bridge's understructure.

Videos circulating widely on social media captured the moment when the upper sections of the masts slammed into the bridge and snapped, causing parts of the structure to collapse onto the deck of the ship.

Eyewitness footage shows the alarming impact and subsequent chaos on board as the masts crashed down. The harrowing scene unfolded as stunned spectators along the harbour watched in disbelief. Despite the severity of the crash, officials confirmed that no one from the vessel was thrown into the river.

Emergency response teams arrived swiftly at the scene, and injured crew members were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, with maritime authorities and bridge engineers examining how a miscalculation of clearance could have occurred on such a high-profile route.

The Mexican Navy has yet to issue a detailed statement, though the tragedy casts a shadow over what was intended to be a diplomatic and celebratory event. The Cuauhtémoc, often used for training and international goodwill visits, is one of Mexico's most iconic sailing ships.