Turkish Airlines Holidays: Seamless Getaways for UAE Travelers
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Turkish Airlines, the airline that connects more countries than any other, offers travelers in the United Arab Emirates seamless access to its exclusive holiday platform, Turkish Airlines Holidays. Customers can effortlessly plan their entire holiday, including flights, hotels, curated tours and activities, car rentals, airport transfers, travel insurance, and more as an all-in-one holiday solution.
Initially introduced in 2021 to serve outbound travelers from Türkiye, Turkish Airlines Holidays expanded in 2025 to include over 60 departure countries, with the United Arab Emirates emerging as a key market alongside the United Kingdom, Europe, South Korea, Mexico, and Australia. Travelers from Dubai and Abu Dhabi can now enjoy an integrated booking platform offering departure options to more than 300 destinations.
The platform provides exclusive bundled benefits, including special pricing on flights and hotels, access to over 550,000 hotels worldwide, complimentary checked baggage with every package, and the opportunity to earn extra Miles&Smiles points across complete holiday bookings. Turkish Airlines Holidays positions itself as the airline holiday brand offering travel experiences across the most countries worldwide, delivering a streamlined and comprehensive holiday booking experience curated for maximum comfort and convenience.
This expansion into another key international market strengthens Turkish Airlines’ ambition to deliver an integrated, world-class travel experience, thus uniting air travel and holiday planning under one platform. Travelers in the UAE are invited to start planning their next adventure with Turkish Airlines Holidays through platform’s website.
