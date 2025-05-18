403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexican Navy Vessel Strikes Brooklyn Bridge, Leaving Two Dead
(MENAFN) A celebratory visit by a large Mexican navy sailing vessel to New York City ended in tragedy Saturday evening when it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. New York City Mayor Eric Adams reported that the incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 19 others.
The ship involved has been identified as the Mexican Navy's Cuauhtemoc, carrying 277 people. Mayor Adams stated that four of the injured are in critical condition.
Mayor Adams attributed the collision to a mechanical failure, explaining, "The pilot lost power of the ship," which had recently departed from Pier 17.
A police department official confirmed that all those injured were aboard the vessel and that no individuals fell into the water.
Social media videos clearly show the ship's 147-foot masts were too high to safely pass beneath the bridge.
Media reports indicate the ship was scheduled to return to New York in July 2026 as part of the celebrations for America's 250th anniversary.
Following the collision, the New York Police Department issued a warning on social media platform X, advising the public to avoid the vicinity of the Brooklyn Bridge due to the active investigation, heavy traffic congestion, and a significant presence of emergency responders.
Consequently, all lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are currently closed to traffic in both directions.
The ship involved has been identified as the Mexican Navy's Cuauhtemoc, carrying 277 people. Mayor Adams stated that four of the injured are in critical condition.
Mayor Adams attributed the collision to a mechanical failure, explaining, "The pilot lost power of the ship," which had recently departed from Pier 17.
A police department official confirmed that all those injured were aboard the vessel and that no individuals fell into the water.
Social media videos clearly show the ship's 147-foot masts were too high to safely pass beneath the bridge.
Media reports indicate the ship was scheduled to return to New York in July 2026 as part of the celebrations for America's 250th anniversary.
Following the collision, the New York Police Department issued a warning on social media platform X, advising the public to avoid the vicinity of the Brooklyn Bridge due to the active investigation, heavy traffic congestion, and a significant presence of emergency responders.
Consequently, all lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are currently closed to traffic in both directions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment