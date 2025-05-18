403
UN Warns of Rising Missing Persons in Conflict Zones
(MENAFN) The United Nations voiced grave concern on Thursday regarding the increasing tally of individuals unaccounted for as a result of ongoing armed conflicts.
The organization emphasized that this troubling trend presents a major challenge to achieving long-lasting peace.
Khaled Khiari, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, addressed the Security Council, saying, "Since the adoption of the Security Council resolution 2474 in 2019, the number of people affected by armed conflict, including those reported missing in this context has only continued to increase."
This resolution was established to address the plight of people who go missing during periods of conflict.
Khiari went on to highlight the stark figures, stating that "In 2024 alone, the ICRC (International Committee for the Red Cross) registered 56,000 new cases of missing persons."
Although a precise global total is not available, he made it clear that "the situation is dire."
He underscored that unresolved disappearances can hinder efforts to rebuild post-conflict societies. Khiari warned, "When the issue of missing persons is left unaddressed, not only individuals but entire societies are unable to move on.
This can perpetuate distrust and resentment and become an obstacle to sustainable peace." The emotional and social toll of unresolved cases extends far beyond the individuals directly involved.
Additionally, Khiari urged nations to adhere to international humanitarian laws and provide global support.
He brought attention to troubling situations involving missing individuals and hostages in regions like the Gaza Strip, occupied areas of Ukraine, and other conflict zones, where gaining access to accurate information is often restricted.
He also emphasized the urgent need to return missing persons or their remains to their families.
Khiari concluded by stressing the importance of immediate action, stating, "Resolution 2474 must be fully implemented, with urgency."
