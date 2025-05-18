403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Clashes Erupt in NYC Amid Nakba Day Protests
(MENAFN) On Thursday, hundreds of demonstrators advocating for Palestine gathered in New York City to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, resulting in confrontations with supporters of Israel.
The event, deeply symbolic for Palestinians, highlighted the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The situation grew heated as confrontations broke out between the two groups. Those supporting Palestine carried flags and held signs stating, "Resisting the Nakba since 1948," expressing condemnation of Israel's continued military actions in Gaza.
Supporters of Israel also assembled, and the opposing sides soon became involved in altercations, prompting law enforcement to intervene and detain several individuals.
May 15 is globally observed as the anniversary of the mass displacement of Palestinians following the establishment of Israel in 1948. On that date, over 700,000 Palestinians were forced to flee from their communities in what was then historic Palestine.
The conflict remains ongoing, with the Israeli military conducting an intense campaign in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.
This operation has resulted in the deaths of more than 53,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are reported to be women and children.
In response to the violence, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November against Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing proceedings at the International Court of Justice, where it stands accused of committing acts of genocide in its campaign against the coastal territory.
The event, deeply symbolic for Palestinians, highlighted the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The situation grew heated as confrontations broke out between the two groups. Those supporting Palestine carried flags and held signs stating, "Resisting the Nakba since 1948," expressing condemnation of Israel's continued military actions in Gaza.
Supporters of Israel also assembled, and the opposing sides soon became involved in altercations, prompting law enforcement to intervene and detain several individuals.
May 15 is globally observed as the anniversary of the mass displacement of Palestinians following the establishment of Israel in 1948. On that date, over 700,000 Palestinians were forced to flee from their communities in what was then historic Palestine.
The conflict remains ongoing, with the Israeli military conducting an intense campaign in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.
This operation has resulted in the deaths of more than 53,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are reported to be women and children.
In response to the violence, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November against Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing proceedings at the International Court of Justice, where it stands accused of committing acts of genocide in its campaign against the coastal territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment