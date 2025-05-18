Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Clashes Erupt in NYC Amid Nakba Day Protests

2025-05-18 02:24:58
(MENAFN) On Thursday, hundreds of demonstrators advocating for Palestine gathered in New York City to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, resulting in confrontations with supporters of Israel.

The event, deeply symbolic for Palestinians, highlighted the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The situation grew heated as confrontations broke out between the two groups. Those supporting Palestine carried flags and held signs stating, "Resisting the Nakba since 1948," expressing condemnation of Israel's continued military actions in Gaza.

Supporters of Israel also assembled, and the opposing sides soon became involved in altercations, prompting law enforcement to intervene and detain several individuals.

May 15 is globally observed as the anniversary of the mass displacement of Palestinians following the establishment of Israel in 1948. On that date, over 700,000 Palestinians were forced to flee from their communities in what was then historic Palestine.

The conflict remains ongoing, with the Israeli military conducting an intense campaign in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

This operation has resulted in the deaths of more than 53,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are reported to be women and children.

In response to the violence, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November against Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel is currently facing proceedings at the International Court of Justice, where it stands accused of committing acts of genocide in its campaign against the coastal territory.

