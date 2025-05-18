Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr. Steven R. Antonoff and Jay McCann, M.S. Release Fifth Edition of Their Book The College Finder

2025-05-18 02:20:56
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Navigate the College Search with Confidence: The College Finder Empowers Students to Find Their Perfect Match

In a world of information overload and ever-changing college admissions landscapes, The College Finder: Your comprehensive guide to finding colleges that fit YOUR unique path is the clear, trusted guide that families and students need now more than ever.

Published by Educonsulting Media, this fully updated Fifth Edition by respected experts Dr. Steven R. Antonoff and Jay McCann, M.S., helps readers transform uncertainty into clarity and action.

Forget the rankings race. The College Finder cuts through the noise with more than 1,200 expertly curated lists—a 65% increase over the previous edition—designed to help students discover colleges aligned with their academic, social, and financial priorities. With significantly expanded sections on affordability, athletics, international options, and lifestyle preferences, this edition is tailored to reflect the real-world questions today’s students are asking.

Key updates in the Fifth Edition include:
250% more content on affordability, addressing real financial concerns
160% increase in personality and lifestyle matching for community fit
Expanded coverage of international schools, athletic opportunities, and campus cultures
A clear, user-friendly format for cross-referencing key college characteristics

For over four decades, Dr. Steven R. Antonoff has dedicated himself to becoming a student of colleges and universities. As an Independent Educational Consultant who has personally visited hundreds of campuses and guided thousands of students through the college selection process, Dr. Antonoff brings exceptional expertise to The College Finder.

Driven by a desire to guide students toward their best-fit colleges, Jay McCann, a Certified Educational Planner (CEP) brings a unique blend of expertise in highly selective admissions, financial aid, international colleges, and athletic recruitment.

