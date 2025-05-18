403
Millions Stolen from Music Artists in Bangladesh by a Digital Music Distribution Syndicate
(MENAFN- Distrofy) Dhaka, Bangladesh – A massive digital music scam is unfolding in Bangladesh as a group of music distributors has been accused of systematically stealing songs, forging copyright claims, and embezzling revenue from young and veteran Muslim artists alike. The scam, exposed in a two-part investigative report by Channel 24, centers around a network of companies and individuals operating under names such as ARH Music (), ANS Music (), and individuals like Atikur Rahman Himel, and Akash Sarkar.
The report reveals that artists who uploaded their original songs through these distributors found their works hijacked and falsely claimed. Songs were later redistributed under the distributors' own names on platforms like Spotify, Facebook, Apple Music, and others — cutting the original artist out of both recognition and royalties.
"They took our songs, refused to communicate, then redistributed them using their own profiles while collecting all the revenue," said Sadikul Masduk, an 18-year-old artist and music startup founder. "I’ve lost over 1.5 million BDT (approx. $13,000 USD), and I’m still fighting to get back my rights."
Key Allegations Include:
Unauthorized copyright transfers and royalty redirection
Forged ownership claims leading to takedown of original artists’ works
Withholding artist payments with false excuses (e.g., fake copyright strikes, newly invented 'takedown fees')
Exploiting young Islamic artists unfamiliar with digital rights management
Complete loss of access to revenue and distribution analytics
Tactics Used by the Syndicate:
Uploading artist songs via their own accounts on distribution platforms
Filing fake copyright conflicts to force takedowns of the original versions
Demanding $25 per song from artists just to takedown their songs
Ignoring all communication after receiving artist content
YouTube Evidence:
The full investigative report was aired on national television and published on YouTube:
Watch Full Report (Bengali, with English subtitles recommended):
Victim’s Statement:
“They didn’t just steal music, they destroyed trust. I wanted to build a Halal and honest music platform for Islamic artists — they almost ended it before it began.”
— Sadikul Masduk, Founder of Distrofy.
Call to Action:
Islamic Music artists, especially those distributing nasheed and Islamic music online, are urged to verify the authenticity of distribution companies and demand written contracts. Legal and cybercrime units in Bangladesh are now investigating this scam, while affected artists are seeking international support and platform-level action.
Contact for Further Evidence & Investigation:
Email: ...
Website:
