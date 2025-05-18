403
Shri Samrat Choudhary, H’n’ble Deputy CM Bihar graces ICSI Eastern Region Convocation
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Patna, 17 May 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised its Convocation for Eastern Region on 17 May 2025, in Patna, Bihar, for approximately 518 young members of the Institute.
, Shri Samrat Choudhary, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. The Convocation also witnessed the presence of Shri Jibesh Kumar Mishra, Minister of Urban Development & Housing, Government of Bihar, as the Guest of Honour, along with Shri Mithilesh Tiwari, Former MLA, Bihar, and Shri Ritesh Pandey, Actor & Singer from Patna, Bihar as Special Guests.
Congratulating the members, Shri Samrat Choudhary said Company Secretaries have come a long way from compliance to advising the Board. He also appreciated the ICSI for creating an extensive awareness of this coveted profession all across the country.
Shri Jibesh Kumar Mishra urged the newly inducted Company Secretaries to adhere to the laws of the land in true letter and spirit and embrace opportunities brought in by the digital revolution.
Echoing the sentiments, Shri Mithilesh Tiwari complimented the new Company Secretaries and advised them to drive their professional journey by ethics, excellence, and a commitment to serving the greater good.
Shri Ritesh Pandey lauded the efforts of the members and also commended the ICSI for its unwavering commitment in imbibing the values, ethics and morality amongst its stakeholders.
In his address, CS Dhananjay Shukla, President, The ICSI, urged the new members to embrace opportunities and at the same time understand their responsibility towards the profession and the ICSI, which is today being looked upon as the leading body in promoting good governance across the globe.
While addressing the Press, CS Dhananjay Shukla also mentioned that Graduates / Post Graduates from recognized Universities can directly register in the Company Secretary Executive Programme and highlighted the centralized free online classes for ICSI students.
He also talked about the Fee Waiver scheme for Indian armed forces, Paramilitary forces, Agni veers, Families of Martyrs and Wards of Indian armed forces & paramilitary forces, registering for CS Executive Programme and for students from Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh registering for the CSEET and CS Executive Programme, and outlined some of the recent initiatives for ICSI stakeholders:
•2-year Full-time MBA in Maritime Regulations and Compliance Management, in collaboration with Gujarat Maritime University, that encompasses CS curriculum and maritime laws and regulatory practices to enhance employability of CS students.
•Joint Certificate Course on Corporate and Securities Markets Compliances (CSMC) - Executive & Professional Programme, with National Institute of Securities Markets NISM, for ICSI students.
· ICSI Certificate Course on UAE Business Manager that aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills for roles in the United Arab Emirates.
· ICSI Guiding Principles on Stewardship (IGPS) that outlining best practices for responsible investment, encompassing environmental, social, and governance factors, to empower Institutional Investors and Service Providers.
CS Pawan G Chandak, Vice President, the ICSI, CS Rupanjana De, Central Council Member, the ICSI, CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, the ICSI, and CS Anuj Saraswat, Chairman EIRC of ICSI, were also present on the occasion.
