Kayan Egypt Celebrates 130 Years of ŠKODA's Global Brand Foundation
(MENAFN- Spark) Cairo, Egypt, 16th May 2025 – Kayan Egypt for Trade and Investment, the exclusive agent for ŠKODA in Egypt, celebrates the 130th anniversary of the establishment of the renowned Czech brand. Celebrating this occasion, Kayan Egypt is offering now Octavia models at a starting price of 1,799,000 EGP and Kodiaq models at a starting price of 2,549,000 EGP.
Kayan Egypt plays an integral role in the ongoing success of this leading brand in the Egyptian market, demonstrating a strong commitment to quality and continuous innovation that has characterized ŠKODA over the years. Kayan Egypt emphasizes the importance of fostering mutual cooperation with the parent company ŠKODA to provide the best products and services to customers in the Egyptian market.
Nader Nabil, ŠKODA Egypt Brand Director at Kayan Egypt for Trade and Investment, commented on the occasion: "We are proud to celebrate 130 years of the ŠKODA brand and reaffirm our ongoing efforts to enhance the position of ŠKODA vehicles in the Egyptian market as one of the leading brands in the automotive sector."
"We look forward to continuing this success and fruitful partnership with ŠKODA brand in the coming years, achieving further growth and prosperity." Nader added.
Nader also emphasized that the company strives to offer a unique and exceptional experience that exceeds customer expectations. They are keen to provide a wide range of ŠKODA models that meet various needs and tastes, aligning with the requirements of Egyptian customers and the nature of local needs for ŠKODA's global products, as well as providing high-quality after-sales services through an extensive network of authorized service centers staffed by highly trained technicians.
As part of the 130-year celebration of the brand's foundation, ŠKODA Global has opened the ŠKODA Museum to showcase the company's most notable achievements and amazing stories. The museum features dozens of cars, a selection of its first motorcycles and bicycles, and an interactive map detailing the development stages of the main factory. It also highlights 125 years of engine development and production in Mladá Boleslav.
Additionally, ŠKODA launched a special series of wristwatches created specifically for this celebration—a limited edition of 130 luxury watches from "Laurin & Klement," designed by the renowned Czech watchmaker Prokop & Bros. These exclusive watches are inspired by the Laurin & Klement BSC model, a rare and historically significant sports car from 1908 that represents the pinnacle of early automotive engineering. This edition of wristwatches honors both the watchmaking industry and the craftsmanship of automobile manufacturing, and will be available in selected European markets in September of this year.
