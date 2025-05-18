403
Kremlin Confirms Trump, Putin Phone Call
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has confirmed that arrangements are in progress for a telephone conversation between Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and United States Leader Donald Trump.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed a Russian news outlet on Saturday that “the conversation is being prepared,” validating Trump’s prior message on Truth Social regarding the anticipated discussion, which is set for May 19.
Trump mentioned that the upcoming exchange would primarily address the ongoing war in Ukraine and matters related to commerce.
Additionally, he pointed out that following his conversation with Putin, he intends to reach out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with various heads of NATO member states.
The two leaders last communicated on March 18, marking a significant gap since their most recent dialogue.
The timing of this newly scheduled interaction is noteworthy, occurring shortly after substantial diplomatic efforts in Istanbul.
These high-level negotiations between Russia and Ukraine resulted in a mutual agreement for a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner release, proposed frameworks for a ceasefire, and a commitment to persist with dialogue.
Vladimir Medinsky, a senior advisor to the Russian president and head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Türkiye, expressed that Moscow was content with the outcomes.
He also disclosed that Ukraine had formally appealed for direct talks between Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy. Russia, he added, has “taken this request into consideration.”
