MBRF kicks off participation at Turin Book Fair 2025 with a seminar on ‘The Legacy of Muslim Sicily’ encyclopedia
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 15 May 2025- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) commenced its participation at the Turin International Book Fair 2025, one of Europe’s most prestigious intellectual and cultural gatherings, which is taking place from May 15 to 19, 2025. MBRF’s participation at the event reflects its ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint, promote its knowledge-based initiatives and showcase its leading intellectual publications across science, academia, and publishing.
In line with its participation, MBRF organized a dedicated seminar exploring the recently published ‘The Legacy of Muslim Sicily’ encyclopedia. The session featured H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, alongside Dr. Attilio Petruccioli, Professor in the Department of Architecture and Building at the University of Rome, and Dr. Francesco Violante, Associate Professor of Medieval History at the University of Bari, Italy.
During his keynote address, H.E. bin Huwaireb stated that the encyclopedia is the outcome of eighteen years of meticulous academic research, spearheaded by the late renowned thinker and scholar Dr. Salma Khadra Jayyusi. The publication includes 30 scholarly essays by 29 researchers from Italy, the Arab world, Europe and the Americas. Furthermore, H.E. highlighted that apart from recording Sicily’s Islamic era (831 -1091 CE), the encyclopedia also depicts the remarkable civilizational legacy that influenced various aspects of the island, including its architecture, sciences, arts, language, and social structures, marking a lasting impact on this Mediterranean crossroads.
In addition, H.E. bin Huwaireb emphasized that MBRF functions under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote cross-cultural dialogue and mutual understanding. He further highlighted the pivotal role of knowledge in facilitating civilization exchange, noting that MBRF aims to spotlight the lasting contributions of Arab and Muslim civilizations for human progress.
He also said that the release of the encyclopedia in English, with an Italian edition to follow, will open new pathways for global scholarly exchange, providing historians and researchers with an authoritative resource on a pivotal yet frequently overlooked chapter of Arab-European history. While Andalusia has traditionally occupied the spotlight in discussions of Islamic influence in Europe, Sicily’s equally rich and transformative legacy is now being acknowledged as an integral part of our shared civilizational heritage.
Dr. Attilio Petruccioli, a contributor to the encyclopedia, said: “I am honored to be a part of this pivotal academic work that re-examines the architectural and urban legacy of the Arab-Islamic civilization in Sicily. My essay in the publication is centered on analyzing architectural structures, urban planning, and landscapes, using a methodology aimed at reconstructing typological processes and challenging long-standing preconceptions that have often hindered research in this field.”
He said: “I have included tangible examples of various sites and buildings that highlight Arab cultural presence in Sicily that are overlooked or completely attributed to the Norman period. Furthermore, I have supervised in-depth studies on Islamic water infrastructure and gardens, which reflect the established archaeological and architectural data. Through this publication, we have also introduced new perspectives that require more research. We believe this book goes beyond mere documentation of the past; rather, it serves as an open invitation to revisit history through a scientific and methodological lens, fostering a deeper and more balanced understanding of the civilizations that have shaped Mediterranean identity.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Francesco Violante explained that the publication indicates a significant move towards a thorough understanding of the historical and cultural link between the people of the region, beyond the conventional narratives that have often excluded the contributions of Islamic civilization from the European narrative. This initiative revisits history based on diverse scientific sources to highlight the pivotal role of Muslim Sicily in shaping geopolitical, economic, and cultural exchange, and the broader Mediterranean identity. The encyclopedia also offers a fresh perspective on the experience of pluralism and cultural coexistence, providing valuable contemporary insights into fostering mutual understanding and dialogue. He added, “We hope this academic endeavor, encompassing studies in history, art, architecture and society, will act as a catalyst for greater scholarly collaboration and inspire new research initiatives aimed at reviving our shared heritage, grounded in the values of peace and knowledge.”
MBRF’s participation in the Turin International Book Fair is a remarkable milestone in its ambitious efforts to boost its international influence and reinforce its position as a leading global hub for knowledge. Furthermore, it signifies MBRF’s unwavering commitment to establishing strategic partnerships and exchange expertise in alignment with Dubai’s vision to become a global powerhouse of intellect, creativity and sustainable development.
