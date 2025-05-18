403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Issues Lawsuit Against Iran
(MENAFN) On Friday, France officially brought a legal complaint against Iran before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the country of a "hostile policy targeting French nationals," according to an announcement made by the court.
In a formal statement, the ICJ detailed that “France today filed an Application instituting proceedings against Iran before the International Court of Justice with regard to a dispute which, according to the Application, concerns serious and repeated breaches by Iran of its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 24 April 1963 in the context of the arrest, detention and trial of several French nationals in Iran.”
This indicates that the French government believes Iran has consistently violated key terms of a longstanding international treaty governing diplomatic and consular conduct.
The court also specified the individuals at the heart of this legal matter, stating, “The Application specifically concerns Iran's detention of two French nationals, Ms. Cecile Kohler and Mr. Jacques Paris.”
These detentions appear to be central to France’s legal challenge, as the country seeks accountability for what it sees as serious infractions of international agreements.
In a formal statement, the ICJ detailed that “France today filed an Application instituting proceedings against Iran before the International Court of Justice with regard to a dispute which, according to the Application, concerns serious and repeated breaches by Iran of its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 24 April 1963 in the context of the arrest, detention and trial of several French nationals in Iran.”
This indicates that the French government believes Iran has consistently violated key terms of a longstanding international treaty governing diplomatic and consular conduct.
The court also specified the individuals at the heart of this legal matter, stating, “The Application specifically concerns Iran's detention of two French nationals, Ms. Cecile Kohler and Mr. Jacques Paris.”
These detentions appear to be central to France’s legal challenge, as the country seeks accountability for what it sees as serious infractions of international agreements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment