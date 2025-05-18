Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France Issues Lawsuit Against Iran

2025-05-18 02:12:50
(MENAFN) On Friday, France officially brought a legal complaint against Iran before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the country of a "hostile policy targeting French nationals," according to an announcement made by the court.

In a formal statement, the ICJ detailed that “France today filed an Application instituting proceedings against Iran before the International Court of Justice with regard to a dispute which, according to the Application, concerns serious and repeated breaches by Iran of its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 24 April 1963 in the context of the arrest, detention and trial of several French nationals in Iran.”

This indicates that the French government believes Iran has consistently violated key terms of a longstanding international treaty governing diplomatic and consular conduct.

The court also specified the individuals at the heart of this legal matter, stating, “The Application specifically concerns Iran's detention of two French nationals, Ms. Cecile Kohler and Mr. Jacques Paris.”

These detentions appear to be central to France’s legal challenge, as the country seeks accountability for what it sees as serious infractions of international agreements.

