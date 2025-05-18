403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil asks for same level collaboration with US
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Lula da Silva reported on Wednesday that his nation wants an even partnership with the US and not a “world policeman,” voicing hope that Washington will regard Brazil's independence.
According to a Chinese newspaper, China being “key model” for economic growth in the 21st century was applauded to by Lula.
In a new press conference in Beijing in his China visit, Lulu reported that Brazil will collaborate with China to “safeguard multilateralism, oppose protectionism and promote free trade.”
He reported, “today, China is not only a role model for Brazil, but also for countries around the world. We need to study how China lifted 800 million people out of poverty. This is a miracle."
Lula has been on a president's visit to China since Sunday, and he attended a bilateral conference with Beijing and South American countries.
He made remarks on the status of the US and the EU for not investing in Central and Latin America and applaud China for helping out the growth of Impoverished countries.
According to a Chinese newspaper, China being “key model” for economic growth in the 21st century was applauded to by Lula.
In a new press conference in Beijing in his China visit, Lulu reported that Brazil will collaborate with China to “safeguard multilateralism, oppose protectionism and promote free trade.”
He reported, “today, China is not only a role model for Brazil, but also for countries around the world. We need to study how China lifted 800 million people out of poverty. This is a miracle."
Lula has been on a president's visit to China since Sunday, and he attended a bilateral conference with Beijing and South American countries.
He made remarks on the status of the US and the EU for not investing in Central and Latin America and applaud China for helping out the growth of Impoverished countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment