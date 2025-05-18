Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazil asks for same level collaboration with US

Brazil asks for same level collaboration with US


2025-05-18 02:11:12
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Lula da Silva reported on Wednesday that his nation wants an even partnership with the US and not a “world policeman,” voicing hope that Washington will regard Brazil's independence.

According to a Chinese newspaper, China being “key model” for economic growth in the 21st century was applauded to by Lula.

In a new press conference in Beijing in his China visit, Lulu reported that Brazil will collaborate with China to “safeguard multilateralism, oppose protectionism and promote free trade.”

He reported, “today, China is not only a role model for Brazil, but also for countries around the world. We need to study how China lifted 800 million people out of poverty. This is a miracle."

Lula has been on a president's visit to China since Sunday, and he attended a bilateral conference with Beijing and South American countries.

He made remarks on the status of the US and the EU for not investing in Central and Latin America and applaud China for helping out the growth of Impoverished countries.

MENAFN18052025000045017281ID1109562457

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search