Ministry Of Awqaf Completes Hajj Preparations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the completion of all preparations for the Hajj season 2025, in line with its commitment to providing the highest quality services to Qatari pilgrims and ensuring a safe and smooth environment for the performance of Hajj pilgrimage.

Director of the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs at the Ministry Ali bin Sultan Al-Misifri said that preparations began early, following the directives of Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem, reflecting the vision of the wise leadership and its keenness to ensure the best conditions for Qatari pilgrims.

He explained that electronic registration opened on September 22, 2024, with around 13,000 individuals applying. A careful selection process was conducted in coordination with relevant authorities, and eligible applicants were chosen based on specific criteria.

A total of 4,400 pilgrims have been allocated to Qatar this year as part of the approved quota. Accepted applicants were notified via SMS to begin coordinating with one of the 17 approved Hajj tour operators.

Al-Misifri pointed out that the operators are key partners in serving pilgrims, as they are responsible for providing accommodation, meals, administrative services, continuous care, and transportation-from departure at Hamad International Airport until the pilgrims' safe return to Qatar.

The ministry has held intensive coordination meetings with campaign managers and coordinators to ensure a unified and thorough preparation process. He affirmed that the ministry has established a clear legal framework through an official contract model published on the department's website.

This contract protects the rights of both the pilgrim and the campaign and defines the services provided, serving as a legally binding reference for both parties.

Regarding prices, Al-Misifri clarified that the ministry does not interfere in pricing. Each approved operator is allowed to offer services according to its standards, and pilgrims are free to choose the operators that best fit their needs and budgets.

Speaking about coordination with Saudi counterparts, he noted that the ministry conducted several field visits to Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the South Asia Pilgrims Establishment.

These visits aimed to inspect accommodation and tents at the holy sites in Mina and Arafat, coordinate with relevant authorities and service providers, and ensure that all facilities meet standards and are equipped to provide maximum comfort for Qatari pilgrims.

He praised the fruitful cooperation with Saudi authorities, especially the early planning initiated by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj after the previous season, which contributed to streamlining procedures and saving time and effort for both campaigns and pilgrims.

Regarding communication with the public, Al-Misifri stated that the department has designated hotline 132 to respond to all inquiries from the public and Hajj applicants. A dedicated team of staff members provides the necessary support and guidance.