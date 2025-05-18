Austria Wins Eurovision 2025, Ukraine Takes 9Th Place
At the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland, the audience scores for the performers were announced, confirming Austria's victory while Ukraine placed 9th.
The top ten rankings are as follows: Austria (winner), Israel (second place), Estonia, Sweden, Italy, Greece, France, Albania, Ukraine, and Switzerland.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine was ranked 14th after the national jury voting was finalized.
Photo: EBU
Video: Eurovision Song Contest
