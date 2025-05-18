Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses Another 1,130 Troops In Ukraine In The Past Day

2025-05-18 02:04:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 18, 2025 amount to nearly 973,730 invaders, including another 1,130 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,832 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 22,557 armored combat vehicles (+4), 27,980 artillery systems (+38), 1,387 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,167 air defense systems, 372 aircraft, 336 helicopters, 36,385 unmanned aerial vehicles (+107), 3,197 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 48,900 motor vehicles (+91), and 3,892 special equipment units.

Read also: Invaders shell Zaporizhzhia region more than 300 times in 24 hours

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

