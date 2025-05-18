Russian Army Loses Another 1,130 Troops In Ukraine In The Past Day
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,832 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 22,557 armored combat vehicles (+4), 27,980 artillery systems (+38), 1,387 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,167 air defense systems, 372 aircraft, 336 helicopters, 36,385 unmanned aerial vehicles (+107), 3,197 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 48,900 motor vehicles (+91), and 3,892 special equipment units.Read also: Invaders shell Zaporizhzhia region more than 300 times in 24 hours
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment