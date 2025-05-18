Eight Wounded In Kherson Region Following Russian Shelling
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
Prokudin stated that the settlements of Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Molodizhne, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Novotianka, Bilozerka, and Romashkove were subjected to enemy drone attacks, artillery shelling, and air strikes. Additional strikes targeted Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiyivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Tomaryne, Osokorivka, Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Novoraisk, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.Read also: Invaders shell Zaporizhzhia region more than 300 times in 24 hours
"Russian troops shelled social infrastructure and residential areas across the region, damaging a multi-story building and three private houses. The occupiers also struck a service station, a garage, a cell tower, a gas pipeline, and a private vehicle," Prokudin reported.
As a result of Russian aggression, eight people were wounded.
As Ukraine reported, as of the evening of May 17, there were 131 combat engagements at the front. The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 44 times in the Pokrovsk sector, suffering 372 personnel losses
