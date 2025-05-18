Ukrainian Forces Down 88 Russian Uavs, Another 128 Disappear From Radar
The Ukrainian Air Force provided this update on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Since 16:00, May 17, Russian forces have launched 273 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from various locations, including Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups effectively repelled the attacks.
As of 08:00 on Sunday, May 18, 88 Shahed-type attack drones and other UAVs had been confirmed destroyed across eastern, northern, and central Ukraine.Read also: Eight wounded in Kherson region following Russian shelling
In addition, 128 enemy decoy drones vanished from radar without causing any negative consequences.
The enemy attacks affected the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.
As reported by Ukrinform, a woman was killed and others were injured in a nighttime drone attack in the Kyiv region.
First photo: Air Force
