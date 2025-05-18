Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FBI Confirms Intentional Terror Act Against Fertility Clinic In California


2025-05-18 02:02:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 18 (KUNA) -- An explosion occurred in front of a fertility clinic in Palm Spring, California, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) termed as an "intentional act of terror", said authorities.
"This was an intentional act of terrorism. As our investigation will unfold we will determine if it's international terrorism or domestic terrorism," said Akil Davis, the head of the FBI's Los Angeles field office.
The FBI also indicated that had a "person of interest" in its investigation, but officers were "not actively searching" for a suspect.
For his part, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on X, "I have been briefed on the details of the explosion near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs."
"The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation progresses. Please avoid the area."
Meanwhile, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "I have been briefed on the details of today's explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. Federal agents are on the ground and responding alongside local law enforcement."
"We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: The Trump Administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable, "she added. (end)
