Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Plans to Hold Calls with Putin, Zelensky

2025-05-18 02:02:31
(MENAFN) The U.S. President stated on Saturday his intention to separately engage in telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday. The aim of these discussions, according to the President, is to encourage a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

"I will be speaking, by telephone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10:00 a.m.," the President announced on Truth Social. He further elaborated that the call's focus would be on ending the "bloodbath" that he claims is resulting in an average weekly death toll exceeding 5,000 among Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, as well as discussing trade matters.

The President also indicated plans to "then be speaking to President Zelensky of Ukraine and then, with President Zelensky, various members of NATO."

Expressing optimism, the President stated, "Hopefully it will be a productive day" and "a ceasefire will take place."

This announcement follows a meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye, where delegations from Russia and Ukraine concluded discussions on Friday. During this meeting, the parties reportedly agreed to a subsequent round of negotiations and a substantial prisoner exchange. A key outcome of the two-hour talks was an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side.

