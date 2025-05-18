Emirates Courier Express Livery Unveiled

Dubai: Emirates has unveiled its highly-anticipated bespoke A380 livery, dedicated to its new door-to-door delivery solution, Emirates Courier Express.

Managed in-house at Emirates Engineering, the Emirates Courier Express livery required the A380 to undergo a full repaint, as part of an expansive project encompassing design, production installation and painting of the livery to bring the customised aircraft to life.

Inspired by brown paper packages, the aircraft's nose and fuselage are wrapped in kraft paper, torn to reveal the UAE flag on the tailfin and the Emirates Courier Express logo emblazoned on each side. The logo also adorns each of the four engines, while the belly features the classic red Emirates branding. A large 'special delivery' stamp, coupled with instantly recognisable handling stamps decorate the body, bringing the design to life.

The Emirates Courier Express A380 took off to O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg this week, carrying both passengers and parcels directly to their destination.

