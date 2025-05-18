Emirates Courier Express Livery Unveiled
Dubai: Emirates has unveiled its highly-anticipated bespoke A380 livery, dedicated to its new door-to-door delivery solution, Emirates Courier Express.
Managed in-house at Emirates Engineering, the Emirates Courier Express livery required the A380 to undergo a full repaint, as part of an expansive project encompassing design, production installation and painting of the livery to bring the customised aircraft to life.
Inspired by brown paper packages, the aircraft's nose and fuselage are wrapped in kraft paper, torn to reveal the UAE flag on the tailfin and the Emirates Courier Express logo emblazoned on each side. The logo also adorns each of the four engines, while the belly features the classic red Emirates branding. A large 'special delivery' stamp, coupled with instantly recognisable handling stamps decorate the body, bringing the design to life.
The Emirates Courier Express A380 took off to O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg this week, carrying both passengers and parcels directly to their destination.
-N
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment