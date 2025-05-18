403
Ukraine, Russia Prepare for Prisoner Exchange
(MENAFN) Following recent diplomatic talks held in Istanbul, Ukraine's head of intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, announced the possibility of a significant prisoner swap involving 1,000 detainees from both Ukraine and Russia.
This potential exchange, according to Budanov, could take place as early as next week.
Speaking to a Ukrainian television network, he remarked, “I hope it will happen next week… There will be an exchange — whoever we can take, we will take. And give it back in the same way.” His statement was also reported by a news agency.
Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, later verified that during the meeting, both nations reached a mutual understanding regarding the general structure and schedule of the exchange.
He confirmed, “We know the date, but we won’t say it yet,” emphasizing that the Ukrainian representatives operated under clear instructions from Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The dialogue also touched on the possibility of implementing a ceasefire alongside the exchange.
On the Russian side, Volodymyr Medinsky, who led the negotiation team, stated that groundwork is actively underway for the anticipated “1,000 for 1,000” prisoner deal.
In support of these efforts, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy director of Ukraine’s military intelligence, declared that the formal process of repatriating Ukrainian prisoners of war had already started.
The meeting on May 16 in Istanbul was a part of Türkiye’s ongoing mediation initiative aimed at facilitating an end to the conflict.
The discussion focused on humanitarian measures, particularly arrangements related to ceasefires and the exchange of prisoners of war.
