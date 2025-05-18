403
Russia Highlights Key Concern in Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) In a recent press briefing held in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov underscored that one of Russia's main priorities in its ongoing dialogue with Ukraine is identifying the individual who will formally endorse any future agreements on Ukraine’s behalf.
This issue, according to Peskov, is central to Russia's approach in the negotiations.
Peskov revealed that Russia is in the process of compiling a set of stipulations for a possible ceasefire, which will shortly be presented to Ukrainian representatives.
He acknowledged that during the meeting held the previous Friday in Istanbul, both parties had agreed to "exchange lists of ceasefire conditions."
He added, "Work is ongoing. The Russian side will prepare and deliver such a list, and it will be exchanged with Ukraine."
The Kremlin official refrained from providing details about the exact points being debated, stressing that the discussions are still underway and must remain confidential.
When questioned about the likelihood of a face-to-face discussion between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, a proposal previously made by Kyiv, Peskov indicated that such a meeting could take place, but only if meaningful advancement is achieved through diplomatic channels.
He stated, "We consider it possible, but only as a result of the delegations’ work and once agreements have been reached. At the same time, a fundamental issue for us is who exactly will sign these agreements on behalf of Ukraine."
This concern arises amid political uncertainty in Ukraine. Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term officially concluded on May 20, 2024.
However, the 2024 Ukrainian presidential election was called off, citing the enforcement of martial law and a nationwide military mobilization.
